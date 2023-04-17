 Pooja Hegde on reuniting with former co-stars Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu: ‘For sure, why not?’
When asked about the possibility of reuniting with them in the future, Pooja revealed that she is currently working on her second film with Mahesh Babu.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
Pooja Hegde, the stunning Bollywood actress, is currently promoting her latest project, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," alongside the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. 

However, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed some intriguing details about her equation with the Telugu film industry's top actors, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR.

Pooja Hegde praises Jr NTR

Pooja has shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the blockbuster movies, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and ‘DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham’, while Jr NTR was her co-star in ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghav’.

She spoke highly of Jr NTR's incredible language skills and energy, saying, ‘He is an expert in understanding the language. With one take, he is done and I am like ‘OMG’ coz it can be really intimidating. Also, it isn’t my language. His energy is so positive and rapid, it’s kinda amazing.”

On her experience working with Allu Arjun

She also fondly recalled her experience working with Allu Arjun, saying, "We have worked together in two hit movies and DJ was like chilled but fun. I can still recall filming Samajavaragamana in Paris, I loved it, it was so much fun. Whenever he was supposed to do solo bits, we were like, ‘see you, we are going shopping’. But it was really fun.”

When asked about the possibility of reuniting with them in the future, Pooja revealed that she is currently working on her second film with Mahesh Babu and that there's always a chance of working with her previous co-stars again. "I hope so. I am collaborating for my second film with Mahesh Babu, so you never know. For sure, why not?." Pooja said.

Her collaboration with Mahesh Babu

Talking about her upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, Pooja shared that she's excited about playing a different character in the movie. "Amazing! We have just begun and I think you all are gonna see me in a very new avatar. Something different from what you saw in Trivikram (Srinivas) Sir film earlier, “Pooja concluded 

With her talent, beauty, and positive attitude, Pooja Hegde continues to win hearts in the entertainment industry. We can't wait to see her in her new avatar in the upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu.

