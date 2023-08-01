Pooja Bhatt Recalls Her Divorce 11 Years After Marriage: 'Pushed Myself To Bottom Of Pool, Felt Like Death'

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is currently one of the contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2, wherein she has been often seen making some shocking revelations about her life, especially about her battle with alcoholism. Recently, Pooja was seen speaking her heart out with Jiya Shankar and during the conversation, she opened up on the lowest phase of her life.

Pooja stated that she had hit rock bottom after she divorced her husband of 11 years. For the unawares, she got married to Manish Makhija in 2003, but in 2014, they decided to part ways.

Pooja also revealed that post the divorce came the phase when she turned to alcohol to escape the chaos in her mind.

Read Also Did Gangster Goldy Brar Threaten Salman Khan After He Bashed Elvish Yadav On Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Pooja Bhatt opens up on her divorce

In the latest episode, Pooja was seen having a heart to heart conversation with Jiya. She shared that she was the one who decided to end the marriage as she "didn't feel like continuing it".

She went on to say that while her husband was not a bad person, she felt like she had lost herself in her 11-year-old relationship. "It was called off suddenly and it felt like death but people ask if you are okay and people prefer you say so. And later, you go and hide behind alcohol because the bottle delivers. Then I thought that I wanted to set myself free and find myself but I drilled myself more into bad zone," she admitted.

Pooja went on to say, "I pushed myself to the bottom of the pool and suddenly one survivor's instinct crept in and I clawed my way out and I said nahi boss I am not giving up on myself."

The actress added that today, she does not deny that phase, but instead, accepts it bravely, tells the universe that she is now ready.

Pooja gets ticket to finale

Meanwhile, Pooja is one of the contestants who has already bagged the ticket to the show's grand finale.

Not just Pooja, but Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan too won the tickets to finale.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for the week, and it will be interesting to see who will be the one to exit the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the weekend.