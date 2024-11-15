 Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Tragic Dehradun Car Accident That Killed 6 Students: 'Alcohol Is Depressant, Drug Sold Openly'
On Friday, Pooja Bhatt reacted to the horrific car accident in Dehradun earlier this week, which killed six students who were returning from a party and allegedly drinking before the accident occurred. She wrote on X, "Alcohol is a depressant. It is a drug that is sold openly, legally & one you are made to feel guilty about not imbibing."

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Tragic Dehradun Car Accident That Killed 6 Students: 'Alcohol Is Depressant, Drug Sold Openly' | Photo Via Instagram

On Friday, November 15, Pooja Bhatt reacted to the horrific car accident that took place in Uttarakhand's Dehradun earlier this week, which killed six college students who were returning from a party and allegedly drinking before the accident occurred.

In response to a tweet, Pooja wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Alcohol is a depressant. It slows down the brain, affects our responses & often causes fatal road accidents. It is a drug that is sold openly,legally & one you are made to feel guilty about not imbibing. What a tragic state of affairs. Six lives that just began have been lost."

According to the police, CCTV footage from the area revealed that the 6 students were driving at excessive speeds before the accident happened. The victims were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19).

The seventh person, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who hosted the party, is in a stable condition but is not able to recount details of the incident. The tragic accident occurred around 1:30 am at ONGC Chowk on November 12.

The car, a Toyota Innova, which did not have any number plate, collided with a truck from behind, causing the vehicle's roof to tear off and leaving the car in a mangled wreck. Several body parts of the victims were also found scattered around the scene.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt, who was revealed to be an alcoholic, has always been open about her journey of overcoming alcohol addiction at the age of 44. She revealed that she began drinking at 16 and quit on Christmas Eve 2016, keeping her promise to stay sober ever since.

During her stay in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja revealed that to cope with her divorce, she turned to alcohol to cope with the pain.

