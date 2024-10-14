 'Public Spaces Cannot Be Misused': Pooja Bhatt SLAMS People Singing Jai Shri Ram & Garba Songs Inside Mumbai Metro (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Public Spaces Cannot Be Misused': Pooja Bhatt SLAMS People Singing Jai Shri Ram & Garba Songs Inside Mumbai Metro (VIDEO)

'Public Spaces Cannot Be Misused': Pooja Bhatt SLAMS People Singing Jai Shri Ram & Garba Songs Inside Mumbai Metro (VIDEO)

Pooja Bhatt stated that law and order cannot be maintained in any place if people don't follow basic civic rules

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to social media to criticise individuals singing inside the Mumbai Metro during festival of Navratri. A video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a group of people sitting on the floor of the metro, joyfully singing 'Bharat Ka Baccha Baccha Jai Shri Ram Bolega' and other Gujarati garba songs.

While some users praised the festive spirit and community bonding among Mumbaikars, Pooja's reaction was far from celebratory. In her post, she questioned the appropriateness of such behaviour in public spaces.

The viral video was first shared on X with the caption, "This, truly, is what Hindutva Pop music has been designed for--the easy appeal that it creates among various classes, across the rural & urban. Well-heeled, upper-class youngsters, seeing no problem in singing this in a metro. H-Pop is everywhere."

Read Also
Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For...
article-image

Reacting to the video, Pooja asked, "How is this permissible in a public space? Doesn’t matter if it is Hindutva pop, Christmas carols, Bollywood blockbusters or anything in between. Public spaces cannot be misused in this manner."

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City

"How and why are the authorities permitting this? Yeah, now bring on the abuse," she added.

In another post, Pooja stated that law and order cannot be maintained in any place if people don't follow basic civic rules.

"If we can’t follow basic rules there is no hope for law & order to prevail in the real sense. Illegal hoardings of ALL political parties that desecrate the city the metro being turned into a party zone. Firecrackers being lit in the middle of the street-used as cover by assailants," he wrote on X.

It may be mentioned that Pooja's this post, mentioning firecrackers being used as cover by assailants, comes a couple of days after former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead under the cover of a Dussehra procession and fireworks in Bandra. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the shooting.

Pooja is quite active on social media and she often shares her views and opinion on various civic and social issues in the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will feature alongside Suniel Shetty in an upcoming thriller project. They had famously starred in JP Dutta's war film Border in 1997, though they didn't share the screen space.

Pooja was last seen in Prime Video's coming-of-age drama series Big Girls Don't Cry. She had also participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned...

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned...

Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested For 'Defaming' Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh, Causing 'Emotional Distress' To...

Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested For 'Defaming' Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh, Causing 'Emotional Distress' To...

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Being In A Relationship, Reveals What She Loves Doing With Her Partner

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Being In A Relationship, Reveals What She Loves Doing With Her Partner

'Public Spaces Cannot Be Misused': Pooja Bhatt SLAMS People Singing Jai Shri Ram & Garba Songs...

'Public Spaces Cannot Be Misused': Pooja Bhatt SLAMS People Singing Jai Shri Ram & Garba Songs...

Hina Khan Shares Photo Of Last Eyelash As She Nears Final Cycle Of Chemotherapy, Pens Emotional Note...

Hina Khan Shares Photo Of Last Eyelash As She Nears Final Cycle Of Chemotherapy, Pens Emotional Note...