 Dehradun Car Accident: Video Shows Friends Dancing & Drinking Alcohol Minutes Before Fatally Crashing Innova Into Truck At 100 Kmph
Dehradun Car Accident: Video Shows Friends Dancing & Drinking Alcohol Minutes Before Fatally Crashing Innova Into Truck At 100 Kmph

Reports further suggest that the group of friends were racing with a BMW when Atul attempted to overtake it and allegedly accelerated the vehicle to over 100 km per hour, but as he tried to pass, the car collided with the dumper truck

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
A video has surfaced on social media showing moments before a tragic accident in Dehradun that claimed the lives of six students and left one critically injured. 

The footage shows the group of friends partying, with some holding glasses and dancing to music, while one girl pours a drink for another seated on a sofa. This video is believed to have been recorded shortly before the group departed in an Innova car, which was later involved in a fatal crash at the ONGC Chowk.

Watch the video here:

The accident occurred in the early hours of November 12, around 1:30 a.m, when the car, reportedly speeding, collided with a truck.

The deceased were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19), all from Dehradun except Kukreja, who was from Himachal Pradesh. The seventh occupant, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), was rushed to Synergy Hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, the Innova belonged to Sunil Agarwal, a firecracker businessman from Saharanpur, who had purchased the vehicle just days prior on Dhanteras. His son Atul was reportedly behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Reports further suggest that the group of friends were racing with a BMW when Atul attempted to overtake it and allegedly accelerated the vehicle to over 100 km per hour, but as he tried to pass, the car collided with the dumper truck.

As it stands, an investigation into the matter is ongoing with police trying to ascertain the sequence of events.

