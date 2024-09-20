Tragic Video: Youth Killed, Another Injured As Truck Hits Scooter At Raipur Chowk In Dehradun; Driver Flees Spot

@PyaraUKofficial

In a tragic hit-and-run incident, one youth died while the other sustained severe injuries when their scooter was hit and crushed under a truck at Raipur Chowk in Dehradun on Friday afternoon.

A purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the truck hit the scooter and screeched to a halt.

According to local news reports, the driver of the truck fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The deceased has been identified as Sivankar Bahuguna, 28, a resident of Nathuwala in Dehradun. He was riding as a passenger on the scooter, which was being driven by his friend Vijendra Rawat.

The two were en route to Raipur when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, struck them at the intersection. Bahuguna, seated at the back of the scooter, was caught under the truck and died instantly, while Rawat sustained severe injuries.

Witnesses to the incident quickly informed the authorities, and the police arrived soon to take control of the situation.

Bahuguna's body was retrieved and sent for postmortem, while Rawat was treated at the scene.

Efforts underway to nab the accused

As per reports, the police have seized the truck and efforts are underway to nab the driver.

Further, no formal complaint has been filed by the victim's family yet, but further legal action is in progress.

Incident raises concerns about road safety at Raipur Chowk

The tragic accident has raised concerns over road safety at Raipur Chowk, a busy intersection that has seen multiple accidents in recent years.

Authorities are urging caution and appealing to witnesses to provide any additional information that could aid in apprehending the truck driver.