Video: Real Life Super-Cop Of Rani Mukherjee Starrer ‘Mardani 2’ Calls Fire Brigade To Fill Water At Her Dehradun Residence; Netizens Fume

IPS officer Archana Tyagi, whose character was portrayed by actress Rani Mukerji in the film "Mardaani 2," has been called out on social media for allegedly misusing her power for personal benefit.

A video has surfaced on social media claiming that Archana Tyagi called the fire brigade to fill a water tank at her residence in Dehradun. The video purportedly shows a fire brigade vehicle being used to fill the water tank, and a name board at the gate displays IPS Archana Tyagi's name.

In the video, a person can be heard saying, "This is the right use. Water tanks are being filled at the house. What will happen if any fire incident occurs?"

The FPJ does not verify the video.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the Chief Fire Safety Officer informed the Hindi daily that a fire brigade vehicle was sent approximately one and half month ago.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, many users criticised the top cop, alleging misuse of power.

Netizens slam IPS officer

"Officers who indulge in such exploitation should be dismissed immediately," wrote a user.

"Public money and employees are only for the enjoyment of the officials. Your officials remain silent about the water problem in Barkot; they just want to take care of their own homes. What is the difference between colonial rule and the current government's rule?" wrote another user.

"When the mountains are on fire, the fire brigade doesn't come to put out the flames, and many hill people die in the fire. But to fill an officer's water tank, the government fire truck is filling it. When leaders are corrupt, the officials will inevitably become tyrants," wrote a third user.

IPS Archana Tyagi is known as a 'supercop' and is considered one of the most dynamic officers. The 2019 film "Mardaani 2" was based on her. In that movie, Rani Mukerji played the role of a police officer inspired by Tyagi.