'Please Have Guts': Sara Ali Khan Criticised For Not Tagging Pakistani Designer In Post Flaunting His Outfit At Ambani Wedding

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was at the receiving end of severe criticism on social media after she wore a gorgeous outfit designed by Pakistani fashion designer Iqbal Hussain but did not give him credit in her post.

Sara attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12, and while at it, she donned an exquisite, vibrant lehenga. She also shared a video of herself posing and twirling in the outfit at the wedding, and in the post, she tagged her stylists, hair and makeup team and the photographers, but did not tag the original designer, Iqbal Hussain.

This did not go down well with netizens who slammed Sara for not giving credit to the designer despite flaunting his work on social media. "Seen your past posts where you’ve tagged the designer, really don’t understand why you’d just tag the stylist in this one. Whether he is from Pakistan or Japan that’s his hard work and design. Give credit where it’s due," a user commented.

Another wrote, "If you're reluctant to tag the Pakistani designer whose clothes you are wearing, why wear them? Every designer deserves credit! Not very professional is it, Sara!" A netizen commented, "Please have the guts to mention the designer whether he is from Pakistan, America, Japan or anywhere in the world".

Netizens also tagged the designer and asked him to take a stand for himself. Hussain is yet to react to the controversy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in the film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which released directly on OTT. She also featured in Murder Mubarak, co-starring Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and others.

The actress will be next seen in Metro...In Dino, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.