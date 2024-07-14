Bakhtyar Irani Says He Was Replaced In Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan Despite Losing 8 Kg: 'Bigger Name Got It'

Bakhtyar Irani has been a well known name in the world of entertainment. Predominantly known for his work in the television space, Bakhtyar recently spoke about shedding more than 8 kilos in the span of 1 and a half months for a role he was promised in Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' However, the actor was replaced from the project despite the same.

In an interview with Inside the mind with Rushabh, Bakhtyar revealed being offered Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' and how he started prepping for the same too. Bakhtyar revealed being asked to lose weight as he was considered 'too bulky' for the role.

Revealing his conversation with the director, Bakhiyar says, ''I met him, he told me that I am very well built, but in the 1940s, people were puny. So I lost 8 kgs in one and a half months and went back to him. He said, ‘Very good, next week contract signing.''

Further revealing how despite the conversation and his weight loss journey, he still lost the role, Bakhtyar says, ''Everything was done. I told my wife and family and my close circle of friends about it, I told about 30 people as I was signing it the next day. I wondered what could go wrong, so I told them. But then it didn’t happen. This is the character that Sara Ali Khan came to for help.''

Speaking about how disappointing losing the role was, Bakhtyar says, ''Bigger name, a good actor… and I have gone through auditions, proper auditions. Kanan, the director, he loved me. Everything was proper. But I decided not to talk about it. But it was a very big jhatka for me because it would have been a big opportunity for me.''

Apparently, Bakhtyar lost his role to Anand Tiwari, who essayed the role of Firdaus Engineer in the film. Interestingly, Anand has also directed Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk's upcoming film 'Bad Newzz.'