‘Plays Character Which Champions Values She DISREGARDED In Her Life’: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly’s Step Daughter Eshaa Verma Slams Actress & Husband Ashwin Verma Again

Rupali Ganguly, who essays the titular character of Anupamaa in Star Plus’ Anupamaa has found herself in a new controversy after her step daughter Eshaa Verma’s old post went viral. Eshaa took to her Instagram handle once again after her father Ashwin Verma disregarded her claims.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly, who essays the titular character of Anupamaa in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa has found herself in a pool of controversies after her step daughter Eshaa Verma’s old post went viral on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday. Eshaa, who is the daughter of Rupali’s husband Ashwin Verma from his second marriage, made some shocking revelations about the Anupamaa fame and also compared her to Rhea Chakraborty, stating, she force feeds medicines to her father Ashwin and also gives death threats whenever she or her mother tries to contact him.

Now, taking to her Instagram handle again, the young girl, thanks everyone who have come out in support of her and also further slams her father Ashwin for denying her claims today. In her recent note, Esha states that he is doing so because of Rupali’s public image. She writes, “To everyone who's seen the recent news and reached out - thank you for taking the time to understand my perspective. Watching something so personal go viral has been surreal and overwhelming. This isn't just a headline; it's my life, my childhood, and the pain I endured then and still feel today. I'm grateful to those who have approached this with kindness, consideration, and respect. It's a lot to process, and the comments and attention are heavy. But I'm choosing to stand by my experiences, because some truths need to be heard. Although I first spoke out about this four years ago, I've grown, matured, and healed a lot since then. Standing up and sharing my truth now reflects the strength I've found in that journey and I believe it shouldn't be shut down.”

“My father and his wife may deny these claims, but I believe their response is rooted in fear of the truth finally surfacing. I love my father deeply and idolized him as any young daughter would. But he chose to exclude me from his life, and that disconnection has been incredibly painful. Watching her rise in the entertainment world with a public image so far from reality has only added to the hurt, especially as she plays a character who champions the very values she disregarded in real life. I know I'm risking a lot by speaking up, but if my voice is finally heard, that's enough. This is probably the beginning of another long battle, but it feels like the start of justice. I wouldn't wish the pain of a broken family on anyone, especially in circumstances like mine. Every child deserves mental health support and a loving, consistent presence from their parents. If sharing my story can help even one person feel seen or supported, I'm here for that. Its never acceptable to build happiness on the heartbreak of others,” Esha further writes.

Have a look at the note shared by Esha here:

Further sharing a picture of her mother, she Bro her for her determination and resilience and wishes no negativity ever affects her.

Have a look at the other pictures shared by Esha here:

Well, while Rupali has refrained from commenting on the same as of now, her husband Ashwin has denied all of Esha’s claims and has stated that it is her hurt that stems from having a broken family.

