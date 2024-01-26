PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Enjoy Dinner With Bhavana Pandey & Gauri Khan In Paris

Actor Ananya Panday recently visited Paris for work. Interestingly, she was accompanied by her mother Bhavana Pandey, friend Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan.

Bhavana on Friday took to Instagram and shared pictures from their European trip. In one of the images, Suhana, Ananya, Gauri and Bhavana can be seen bonding over food.

The other picture shows, the mother-daughter jodis posing together in stylish winter clothes. Ananya was in Paris for a fashion week, where she made heads turn with her showstopper look for fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Ananya walked the ramp in a couture look by Mishra from his Superheroes collection, which is an ode to the pivotal role played by insects in our biodiversity.

Ananya's haute couture look for Rahul Mishra's Paris show featured a mini-length dress decked in shimmering gold, black and white sequins. The highlight of the outfit was a large see-through sphere adorned with shimmering colourful butterflies, which Ananya held from the ends while walking the runway.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya recently impressed everyone recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.