 PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Enjoy Dinner With Bhavana Pandey & Gauri Khan In Paris
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Enjoy Dinner With Bhavana Pandey & Gauri Khan In Paris

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Enjoy Dinner With Bhavana Pandey & Gauri Khan In Paris

Ananya Panday recently visited Paris and was accompanied by Bhavana Pandey, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ananya Panday recently visited Paris for work. Interestingly, she was accompanied by her mother Bhavana Pandey, friend Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan.

Bhavana on Friday took to Instagram and shared pictures from their European trip. In one of the images, Suhana, Ananya, Gauri and Bhavana can be seen bonding over food.

Read Also
Ananya Panday Turns Into A Butterfly For Rahul Mishra At Paris Couture Week, Video Of Ramp Walk Goes...
article-image

The other picture shows, the mother-daughter jodis posing together in stylish winter clothes. Ananya was in Paris for a fashion week, where she made heads turn with her showstopper look for fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Ananya walked the ramp in a couture look by Mishra from his Superheroes collection, which is an ode to the pivotal role played by insects in our biodiversity.

Read Also
Aditya Roy Kapur Carries Girlfriend Ananya Panday's Bag & Scarf, Video From Their London Vacation...
article-image

Ananya's haute couture look for Rahul Mishra's Paris show featured a mini-length dress decked in shimmering gold, black and white sequins. The highlight of the outfit was a large see-through sphere adorned with shimmering colourful butterflies, which Ananya held from the ends while walking the runway.

Read Also
Ananya Panday Relishes Pizza, Pasta, & Waffles After Making Debut At Paris Fashion Week
article-image
Read Also
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Review: Siddhant, Ananya, Adarsh Deliver A Fitting Year-End Reminder To...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya recently impressed everyone recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: TMC's Kunal Ghosh Alleges Actor Mithun Chakraborty's Padma Bhushan Award For...

West Bengal: TMC's Kunal Ghosh Alleges Actor Mithun Chakraborty's Padma Bhushan Award For...

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Enjoy Dinner With Bhavana Pandey & Gauri Khan In Paris

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Enjoy Dinner With Bhavana Pandey & Gauri Khan In Paris

Arjun Kapoor Praises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter: 'Top Notch Filmmaking With Great...

Arjun Kapoor Praises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter: 'Top Notch Filmmaking With Great...

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki To Have A Special Screening For UK Government

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki To Have A Special Screening For UK Government

Bobby Deol Birthday: A Look At The Actor’s Best Style Moments

Bobby Deol Birthday: A Look At The Actor’s Best Style Moments