Ananya Panday Relishes Pizza, Pasta, & Waffles After Making Debut At Paris Fashion Week

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 23, 2024
Ananya Panday jetted off to Paris recently to make her international runway debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 for Rahul Mishra.
For the fashion show, Ananya Panday wore a mini black dress and carried a giant sieve decorated with butterfly motifs.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday wrote, "Paris for a quick minute."
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, relished on a pizza in Paris.
Dressed in black, Ananya Pandya was also seen eating pasta.
Flaunting her OOTD, Ananya Panday clicked a mirror selfie in an elevator in Paris.
Ananya Panday also carried ₹2,68,035 Miu Miu leather handbag with her all-black outfit.
Lastly, Ananya Panday also relished on a chocolate heart-shaped waffles in Paris.
