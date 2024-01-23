 Ananya Panday Turns Into A Butterfly For Rahul Mishra At Paris Couture Week, Video Of Ramp Walk Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday Turns Into A Butterfly For Rahul Mishra At Paris Couture Week, Video Of Ramp Walk Goes Viral

Ananya Panday Turns Into A Butterfly For Rahul Mishra At Paris Couture Week, Video Of Ramp Walk Goes Viral

For his collection "Superheroes", Rahul Mishra took inspiration from the insect kingdom and those of who are getting instinct

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ananya Panday made heads turn with her showstopper look for ace designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

Ananya walked the ramp wearing a butterfly sieve dress. Basically, she carried a sieve adorned with butterfly motifs with her hands. It seems like it is attached to the mini dress underneath in black colour.

Sharing a video from the show, Ananya wrote, "Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week."

For his collection "Superheroes", Rahul Mishra has taken inspiration from the insect kingdom and those of who are getting instinct or on the verge of extinction.

Read Also
Ananya Panday's Pinstripe Corset & Skirt Is The Perfect Pick For Date Night
article-image

"Beyond my own comfort zone, I look back once more at those who've been here before me. I seek to not just just appreciate the beauty or the vividness of the insect kingdom but also challenge our whole conditioning/education towards how we treat insects and feel the emotions otherwise coming from a primal notion of fear," Rahul Mishra wrote on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ananya recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shriya Saran Wears Wedding Saree To Celebrate Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Mandir At Home In Mumbai...

VIDEO: Shriya Saran Wears Wedding Saree To Celebrate Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Mandir At Home In Mumbai...

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Make For A Solid Pair As They Promote Fighter

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Make For A Solid Pair As They Promote Fighter

Sofia Vergara Reveals Reason For Divorce With Joe Manganiello: 'He Wanted Kids & I Didn't Want To Be...

Sofia Vergara Reveals Reason For Divorce With Joe Manganiello: 'He Wanted Kids & I Didn't Want To Be...

Take A Closer Look At Alia Bhatt's ₹45,000 Ramayana-Themed Mysore Silk Saree

Take A Closer Look At Alia Bhatt's ₹45,000 Ramayana-Themed Mysore Silk Saree

Watch Aarya Antim Vaar Trailer: Sushmita Sen's Emmy-Nominated Show Gears Up For An Epic Finale

Watch Aarya Antim Vaar Trailer: Sushmita Sen's Emmy-Nominated Show Gears Up For An Epic Finale