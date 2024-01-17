Ananya Panday's Pinstripe Corset & Skirt Is The Perfect Pick For Date Night

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 17, 2024
Ananya Panday on Tuesday attended the success bash of her recently released Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
Photo Via Instagram
Ananya Panday recently captivated attention as she stunned in a pinstriped navy blue corset and skirt for the party in Mumbai.
Ananya Panday is wearing Fame Corset and Hills Mini skirt from The Bae Club and the entire collection is priced at ₹8,820.
With Valentine's Day around the corner, Ananya Panday's fit is the perfect inspiration for date-night.
Ananya Panday skipped accessories for this look and let her outfit shine bright at the party.
Ananya Panday wore Jimmy Choo's black pumps which features flower embellishment on the top and it is priced at ₹76k.
Ananya Panday opted for a dewy makeup look that consisted of a winged eyeliner, kohl, rosy cheeks and peach-hued lipstick with gloss.
Ananya Panday chose to leave her hair open and opted for beachy waves.
Thanks For Reading!