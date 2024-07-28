 PHOTO: Vicky Kaushal Enjoys 'Lazy Sunday' After Bad Newz Success, Turns Muse For 'Biwi' Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal spent a relaxing Sunday at home with his beloved wife, Katrina Kaif and his latest Instagram photo is proof!

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie, Bad Newz, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in leading roles. The comedy-romance film is set to soon enter the ₹50 crore club. Following the film's successful release, Vicky is spending quality time with his beloved wife, actress Katrina Kaif, and his latest Instagram photo.

On Sunday, July 28, Vicky shared a photo on his Instagram as he turned muse for Katrina. He wrote, "Lazy sunday and wife ke andar ka photographer jaag gaya!"

Check out Vicky Kaushal's photo:

He shared the picture with the song, Tain Tain To To from the 2012 film, Gangs of Wasseypur. Dressed in a grey T-shirt, the Sanju actor is seen lounging on a sofa at his home, accompanied by a soft toy and flaunting his million-dollor smile.

Meanwhile, several reports claim that Vicky is all set to become a father soon as Katrina is expecting their first child together. Reacting to this, at Bad Newz press conference in Delhi. Kaushal said, “As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations."

He added, "When we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you."

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. He will play Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which is slated to release in December 2025.

