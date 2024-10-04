PHOTO: Singers Palak Muchhal, Mithoon Buy Swanky New Range Rover Worth ₹2.3 Crore

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon |

Music composer Mithoon and his singer-wife Palak Muchhal recently purchased a brand-new luxurious Range Rover worth Rs 2.3 crore. They celebrated this milestone by sharing a picture with their fans on social media.

The couple struck a pose for the lens with the brand-new Range Rover. Mithoon announced the news of the latest addition to their car collection on Instgaram, and wrote, "Same journey on a new ride, seasons change, not companions. Glad to bring our stunning new Range Rover home. #Happiness @palakmuchhal3."

After doing a little research, we found out that the price for the base model of the luxurious car starts at Rs 2.36 crore, and the top model's price goes up to Rs 4.98 crore.

The brand new model of Range Rover has a powerful engine and a modern style design that is comfortable for city driving. As soon as Mithoon posted the picture on social media, fans and followers of the couple expressed their admiration for their choice.

As per reports, it was said the Palak and Mithoon dated for nine years before getting hitched. However, the couple stated ETimes, that it wasn’t cupid, but their parents who brought them together.

Palak is known for her best tracks, Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, Mundiyan from Baaghi 2 and many more. On the other hand, Mithoon has given some blockbuster hits in films such as Murder 2, The Train, Shamshera, Aashiqui 2 and others.

