 'She Once Got Drunk In My Car And...': Singer Jasbir Jassi Threatens To EXPOSE Kangana Ranaut Over Her Comments On Punjab
'She Once Got Drunk In My Car And...': Singer Jasbir Jassi Threatens To EXPOSE Kangana Ranaut Over Her Comments On Punjab



Sachin TUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi, known for chartbuster songs like Dil Le Gayi Kudi, Laung Da Lashkara and others, warned actress-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut against badmouthing Punjab, and threatened to "expose" her if she continued commenting about his state.

During a recent rally in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana was seen addressing the crowd and saying that while the neighbouring state of Punjab is laced with drugs and the youth in the state are addicted to alcohol, Himachal was in stark contrast to it. She also urged the youth of Himachal to not get influenced by the people of Punjab.

Her remark did not go down well with Jassi, who criticised the actress and warned her to stop before it gets too late. "I am forced to say this now because she has been targetting Punjab too much. She once got drunk with me and another female friend in my car in Delhi and she had no control over herself. The amount of alcohol and drugs she has consumed, I don't think anyone else has. If she does not stop talking about Punjab, then I'll expose all her stories," he threatened.

He added that while he does not want to name and shame a woman in public, her comments and jibes against Punjab are now getting out of hand, and some action needs to be taken.

"No one should take Kangana seriously. She is a mental case. Hil gayi hai bilkul. Mansik santulan theek nahi hai. It is a big threat to the nation that such idiotic people go and sit in the Parliament and take decisions about the country," Jassi added.

Kangana is yet to respond to his comments.

Meanwhile, Kangana's film Emergency is stuck with the Censor Board after several Sikh organisations claimed that the film portrayed the community in a negative light. While it was earlier supposed to release in theatres in September, the CBFC refused to present the clearance certificate, due to which the film has now been indefinitely postponed.

Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film has also been directed by her.

