Remembering Lata Mangeshkar On Her 95th Birth Anniversary: 7 Lesser Known Facts About This Legendary Singer

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 27, 2024
The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar's 95th Birth anniversary will be observed on September 28. The legendary singer has left behind a treasure of songs to cherish for a lifetime. Here are a few lesser known facts about the singer
Lata Mangeshkar was born into family of performers. Her father ran a theatre company and she eventually fell in love with music
Her first song for a marathi movie, Kiti Hasaal, was unfortunately removed from the movie's final cut
In an interview with Firstpost, she revealed that she once fainted while recording a song due to lack of ventilation in the recording room
It might come as a shock but Lata Mangeshkar once revealed that she never listened to her own songs as she would find a 100 faults in her music
Lata Mangeshkar served as the member of the parliament from 1995-2005
Lata Mangeshkar was a global icon for her singing. She was the first Indian ever to perform in the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, London