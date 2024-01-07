PHOTO: Ranveer Singh Surprises 'Baby' Deepika Padukone With Special Cake On 38th Birthday

Actor Deepika Padukone, who ringed in her 38th birthday on January 5, shared a glimpse of a special birthday cake brought by none other than her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture of her birthday cake. The chocolate-flavoured cake with 'Happy Birthday Baby' written on it, adorned with candles with Deepika's initials DP.

She also thanked everyone for all the love and wishes that she received on her birthday. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, "Thank you all for the birthday love!" As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday beauty Deepika." Another user wrote, "Happy birthday Fighter." "This is the best birthday gift for fans," another user's comment read.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for the action thriller 'Fighter'. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

On Deepika's birthday, team 'Fighter' treated fans with a return gift by sharing a cute and exciting behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.

The video showcased some shots from the sets of the film's songs 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' and 'Sher Khul Gaye'. The video also has shots of Deepika shooting in a flying suit. This fun-filled behind-the-scenes also shows Deepika having a blast with the entire 'Fighter' squad.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. 'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Singham Again' in her kitty.