Photo: Nick Jonas Drops Adorable Selfie Clicked By 2-Yr-Old Daughter Malti Marie

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud parents to their daughter, Malti Marie.

On Sunday, Nick dropped a morning selfie clicked by his daughter.

He captioned the post, "Morning selfies by MM." In the photo, Nick can be seen looking into the camera and half of the toddler's face is visible.

Nick donned a black hoodie in the picture.

As soon as the singer shared the post, fans couldn't stop gushing over the little munchkin and chimed in the comments section.

A fan commented, "This is so precious." Another wrote, "The cutest." A social media user wrote, "She is super cute... lots of blessings and love to little MM."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Recently, the couple celebrated their daughter's second birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.