Orry Strikes His Pose With 'Jiju' Nick Jonas, Adar Poonawalla, Malaika Arora & Others

By: Sachin T | February 01, 2024
Orry, the omnipresent best friend of every celeb, was spotted partying with 'national jiju' Nick Jonas and his brothers as they visited Mumbai for Lollapalooza India 2024 recently
Orry struck his signature pose with Nick and the others present at the bash, which was thrown by Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla
Among those present at the party were Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others
The Jonas Brothers performed at the Lollapalooza concert and headed straight to the Poonawalla residence in Mumbai
Orry, the self-proclaimed life of the party, struck his iconic pose with Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora too
"Everybody’s posing but they’re posing like me," Orry captioned the photos
His quirky t-shirt stole the limelight and it had the message, "YOLO: You Only Love Orry", written on it
Orry did not spare even Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and made sure he got a picture with him too
