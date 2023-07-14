'Petrol Kiska Aur Jali Kiski': Manoj Muntashir TROLLED As He Congratulates ISRO For Chandrayaan 3 Launch

Veteran lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir was brutally trolled on social media after he congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 on Friday (July 14).

Ever since the release of 'Adipurush', an adaptation of Ramayana, Muntashir has become an instrument of ridicule on social media over controversial dialogues in Om Raut's film. He is often mocked and trolled for the cheap and cringeworthy dialogues that did not well with the audience.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Muntashir shared a few in which he is seen with his team as they anxiously wait for the launch of Chandryaan 3. He is seen watching the live streaming of the launch in what appears to be his office.

Along with the video, he wrote, "“तेरे आसमाँ पे चंद्रमा जब तक रहे क़ायम... झुकने नहीं देंगे कभी माँ शीश तेरा हम... वन्दे-भारतम."

However, it backfired him as he was brutally trolled by netizens. A user commented, "Bta to de ab petrol kiska or jali kiski," referring to "Jalegi tere baap ki" dialogue in Adipurush.

Another user commented, "Ab kuch bhi kar le Tera sach sabko pata chal gaya hai Ek number ka doglebaaz nautanki."

"Wah kya acting hai wah kya acting hai," another comment read.

"Adipurush me dailogue likh k desh ka naam dooba kar bol raha hain zhukhne nhi denge sir Tera ... Thodi bhi Sharm baki hain toh chup baithe ... Bhagwan ka naam Bharat Mata ka naam se dur rahe," wrote another user.

Manoj Muntashir's Adipurush controversy

After getting slammed for the dialogues, Muntashir reportedly said that there was no error in writing the dialogues but it was a deliberate move to simplify the words.

The most controversial dialogue in the film was "Kapda Tere Baap Ka, Aag Tere Baap Ki, Tel Tere Baap Ka, Jalegi Bhi Teri Baap Ki". The said dialogue was uttered by Lord Hanuman in the movie, played by Devdatta Nage.

Another dialogue was "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Bol Aur Apni Jaan Bacha Le Warna Aaj Khada Hai Kal Leta Hua Milega."

Muntashir had also penned down an emotional note and claimed that people he considered his brothers have abused his mother. A few days back, he also extended his "unconditional apology" for hurting people's emotions.

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil in June, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Produced by T-Series, the big-budget multilingual saga was also criticised on social media for its poor VFX, with many political parties demanding a ban on the film's screening. In Nepal, the film was banned over its dialogue referring to Sita as India's daughter.

