Chandrayaan 3 Launch: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Babu & Others Extend Wishes To ISRO Scientists

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavy lift LVM3-M4 rocket in Sriharikota on Friday (July 14). Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty among others, shared supportive and congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Akshay wished luck to the scientists of ISRO. He tweeted, "And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you."

On the other hand, South superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Onward to greater horizons! Thrilled to witness another momentous launch! Congratulations & all the best to the brilliant team at ISRO for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! Proud of you all."

Here's how other celebs reacted:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thousands of spectators who had converged to witness the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan 3 follows the Chandrayaan 2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists.