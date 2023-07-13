Chandrayaan-3: Interesting Glimpses Of The Upcoming Launch From Sriharikota

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon at 2.30 PM IST on Friday, July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota
If ISRO successfully accomplish a soft landing on the Moon with Chandrayaan-3, India would become the fourth nation, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China, to achieve this feat
The Chandrayaan-3 mission will be launched into space by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, (LVM-III) which was earlier known as the GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) Mark-III
The LVM-3 is a heavy-lift launch vehicle renowned for its ability to carry a substantial payload into space. It is the most powerful rocket developed by ISRO known as the 'Bahubali' of rockets, the LVM-3 is a three-stage rocket equipped with two solid-fuel boosters and a liquid-fuel core stage
The solid-fuel boosters provide the initial thrust, while the liquid-fuel core stage ensures sustained thrust to propel the rocket into orbit
The main Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft consists of three modules—the lander module, a propulsion module and a rover module. The propulsion module will carry the spacecraft from an injection orbit around Earth till a 100-kilometre lunar orbit. While that is its primary function, the propulsion module will also be carrying a payload that will take spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from a lunar orbit
Both the rover and lander have been designed to operate on the Moon for about 14 days
