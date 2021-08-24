'People will soon see me as an actor and not just a reality TV star': Divya Agarwal on playing 6 different roles in 'Cartel'

Actress Divya Agarwal, who is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT house', had talked about her role in her recently released show 'Cartel' before entering the reality show.

In an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, Divya said that her role is quite mysterious and brings interesting twists and turns in the show.

Talking about 'Cartel' and her role, Divya said, "I think this can be my path-breaking performance and people are going to soon see me as an actor and not just a reality TV star."

"As far as my role is concerned, I am playing six different characters. Five of them are under prosthetic makeup and for one of the characters, I will be seen in a no make-up avatar. I've actually never dolled up in the series and you will see my doing the real job - the raw job," she added.

Divya is playing a mysterious character 'Grissy' who is a make-up artist by profession. An interesting aspect of her character is that no one knows her face or her real identity.

However, Divya said that playing six different characters, from an old lady to a transgender, was a huge challenge.

"To be honest, for all the other actors in 'Cartel', this will be one web series but for me, it was like six different shows as the characters I play are very different from each other. They all have their characteristics and body language and I took training for over a month for each character. There are multiple things that I've learned from the show itself. It was quite a good execution of all the things that I have been trained for, for almost 12 years of my journey in the industry," Divya said.

She further said that playing such a role has been tough as well as exciting. Divya also believes that 'Cartel' is that one project that'll prove her acting mettle.

'Cartel' stars nearly 137 actors, however, Divya worked with actors Tanuj Virwani and Rithvik Dhanjani. Sharing her experience of working with them, the actress said, "I haven't met all the 137 actors but have worked with Rithvik and Tanuj. They both loved my performance and it was always a give and take on the sets. I used to learn some things from them and vice versa."

"The show also features senior actress Supriya Pathak. But because of Covid restrictions, very few number actors and crew members were allowed on the sets. So, I didn't get a chance to meet her but when I heard the name that she is a part of the series as the main leading lady, I think that was a very proud moment for me. I am honoured because I have seen her from childhood performing such brilliant roles," Divya added.

