'B***h of the highest order': Varun Sood's sister slams Neha Bhasin for 'period shaming' Divya Agarwal

Actress Divya Agarwal has become one of the most talked-about contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' house turned into a war zone after 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

It's been only a week and the contestants are having a lot of arguments and misunderstandings and they fighting over everything in sight.

Recently, Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood's sister Vedika claimed Divya was body-shamed by her co-contestant, singer Neha Bhasin.

Slamming Neha on Twitter, Vedika wrote, "Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this and why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal? #BiggBossOTT...B***h of the highest order this Neha is."'

Divya and Neha's fight has kept the audience glued to the show. Neha in a sly manner, mocked Divya when she revealed being on her periods.

For those unversed, during the weekend episode, Divya was called a home-wrecker by Karan Johar. She was also scolded by the host for saying that she 'does not need the show'. She was also accused of back-biting.

However, in yesterday's (August 16) episode, Divya shared that she'll speak her mind, and won't get influenced by Karan Johar or Salman Khan.

Before entering the BB OTT house, Divya had told Free Press Journal, "I am going to handle everything just the way I have been handling things in my real life. Every episode of my life is a story and I feel that when I go inside the house, whether I make friends or enemies, it's going to be a nice overall journey."

'Bigg Boss OTT', is a six-week digital spinoff of the popular and one of the most controversial reality shows on television.

The audience can see the contestants 24x7 through a live feed and even dole out punishments to them. The televised version, 'Bigg Boss 15', will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:18 PM IST