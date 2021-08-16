Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar lashes out at Divya Agarwal for THIS reason, asks her to leave the house

'Bigg Boss OTT' host Karan Johar gave a piece of his mind to contestant Divya Agarwal on 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode.

Karan slammed Divya and asked her to leave the show, if she doesn't need it. Divya was taken aback with what was said to her and broke into tears.

"Tell me, Divya ma’am, you don’t need to show why you are here. Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, this is no party. You all are playing a game, let’s get that straight," Karan told Divya.

For those unversed, Divya had said she 'doesn't need to be on the show' during her fight with Pratik Sahejpal. Both the contestants have locked horns with each other several times on the show.

"Tumhe show ki zarurat hogi, mujhe nahi", Divya said this quite a few times during the week.

"You don't just be on Bigg Boss when your career is going downhill. I don't need this show, but I like this show," Divya had said this to Pratik in one of the episodes.

Karan also tagged Divya and Pratik as 'sasta version of Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde'.

Divya had got saved for the week after being the first nominated contestant on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Also, Urfi Javed was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Before entering the BB OTT house, Divya had told Free Press Journal, "I am going to handle everything just the way I have been handling things in my real life. Every episode of my life is a story and I feel that when I go inside the house, whether I make friends or enemies, it's going to be a nice overall journey. It will be my 28 years of life in these 3 to 4 months."

'Bigg Boss OTT', is a six-week digital spinoff of the popular and one of the most controversial reality shows on television.

The audience can see the contestants 24*7 through a live feed and even dole out punishments to them. The televised version, 'Bigg Boss 15', will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:37 PM IST