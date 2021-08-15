In Pics: Rumoured lovebirds Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla can't stop smiling as they pose for paps outside 'Bigg Boss OTT' sets

Television actor Sidharth Shukla and Punjabi singer and actress, who are all set to feature in 'Bigg Boss OTT's weekend special, were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Filmcity. The rumoured lovebirds were seen chitchatting and blushing as they posed for the shutterbugs.

While Shehnaaz looked pretty in a pink salwar suit, Sidharth Shukla looked dapper in a dark blue kurta pajama and a green jacket.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', says the reality show also gave her a person who she can go to as a friend -- actor Siddharth Shukla.

"Bigg Boss has given me a lot...a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla," Shehnaaz told IANS.

Shehnaaz is overwhelmed with all the love that she and Siddharth have received.

She added: "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming on Voot Select.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:47 PM IST