'Some thoughts need to be in control': Rajeev Khandelwal responds to a fan who wants to see him, Aamna Sharif in 'Bigg Boss'

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal on Sunday responded to a fan who wants him to participate in one of the most controversial TV reality shows 'Bigg Boss' with his 'Kahiin To Hoga' co-star Aamna Sharif.

However, it seems like Rajeev has no interest in being locked up inside the house with no access to the outside world for several weeks.

Referring to Aamna and Rajeev's characters in the daily soap, the actor's fan had tweeted, "I somehow have a random thought that I’ll see <Sujal-Kashish> in @BiggBoss one day! #kahintohhoga."

Rajeev was quick to reply to his fan on the microblogging site. He wrote, "Kyun aapkey mann mein aisey vichitra khyaal aatey hain (Why do you get such bizarre thoughts)!! I know we are celebrating Independence Day but…like this??? Some thoughts need to be in control :) Love and best wishes."

This is not the first time when Rajeev has spoken about the reality show. Earlier, when quizzed if he would like to host the show, the actor reportedly told PTI, "No no, Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea. I don’t think I can do that kind of stuff."

'Kahiin To Hoga' aired between September 2003 and February 2007 and was one of the most-loved shows on television.

Created by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, it was reportedly based on Jane Austen’s 'Pride and Prejudice'.

The show also starred Surveen Chawla, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Gurpreet Singh, Vikas Sethi, Eijaz Khan and others in pivotal roles.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 05:07 PM IST