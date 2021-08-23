'You aren't Salman Khan': Suyyash Rai calls Karan Johar a 'loser' for his tone with Divya Agarwal on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Host Karan Johar lost his cool on housemate Divya Agarwal on an episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Divya had earlier said she wanted to 'nominate' Karan for elimination, to which the filmmaker-producer urged that she maintain the boundary of him being a host and she being a contestant.

While Divya tried to clarify, Karan did not pay heed and said, "Don't take that tone with me. I am not in that f*****g house with you."

Reacting to the same, Divya's friend and actor Suyyash Rai called KJo a loser.

He wrote on Instagram, "Dear Karan Johar, come let me burst your bubble. You aren't Salman Khan. Try talking sense. Never knew KJo is such a loser. Dear KJo, you fkin check your tone next time then expect others to speak with you nicely. And you better not point that finger of yours at Divya. Do all this with your Shamita."

Last week, Karan had pulled up Divya for saying "I don't need 'Bigg Boss' in my career" to which he was furious and said, "Tell me, Divya ma'am, if you don't need the show, why are you here? This is 'Bigg Boss' house, there is no party. You all are playing a game, let's get that straight."

Interestingly, Shamita and Divya, who were thought to be on good terms with each other initially, have been taking off on each other in the last couple of days. It all started when Divya called Shamita "bossy", to which the latter retorted saying, "I've done three reality shows before and this is my fourth."

The twists and turns in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house seem to be getting interesting by the day.

Daily episodes of 'Bigg Boss OTT' stream on Voot.

