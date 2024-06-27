Pawan Kalyan Starts 11-Day Fast For Andhra Pradesh's Prosperity, Will Consume Only Fruits & Milk

File photo of Pawan Kalyan |

Addressing the problem of salaries for government employees in the state, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that he knew the impact when employees do not get salaries on time, as his father was also a government employee.

Addressing the meeting with Panchayat Raj employees on Tuesday, the actor asserted that the NDA alliance government will stand with the employees.

"I understand your struggles. I am also the son of a government employee, and my father was a government employee. We used to live on his salary. There were times when we couldn't pay school fees and were sent out and only allowed back after paying. I know the impact when employees don't receive their salaries on time, especially at month-end when we struggle to support their families. The NDA Alliance government will stand with government employees," he said.

Meanwhile, he will undertook an 11-day Varahi Vijaya Deeksha (fast) on June 26, dedicated to Goddess Varahi. During this period, he will consume only milk, fruits, and water, Janasena Party sources said.

This is not the first time Pawan Kalyan has undertaken such a spiritual endeavour. Last year in June, he embarked on a Varahi Vijaya Yatra and performed pujas to Goddess Varahi, followed by a deeksha.

Earlier, leading Telugu film producers met Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Monday to discuss the challenges facing the Telugu film industry and how to expand the film sector in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting was held at the camp office in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, said on Tuesday that the development of the state will be taken at a very fast pace.

Addressing a public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu admitted that the new government is now facing several challenges and said that "despite all this, every step will be taken to take the state on a progressive path.

Calling the five-year YSRCP rule a nightmare, CM Chandrababu Naidu said that corruption was rampant in every part of the state.

"We will soon publish white papers on the sectors that have been severely affected, and new passbooks for the farmers will be issued soon with an official seal after deleting the photos of the YSRCP president, Jagan Mohan Reddy," the Chief Minister told the people.