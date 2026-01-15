No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama

No Tail To Tell | Photo Courtesy: Netflix

No Tail to Tell is an upcoming South Korean drama written by Park Chan-young and Jo Ah-young and directed by Kim Jung-kwon. The series features Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon in the lead roles. The fantasy romance K-drama, consisting of twelve episodes, is set to be released on Netflix, starting from January 16, 2026.

No Tail to tell: Netflix shared the announcement with trailer

The series is scheduled to premiere in South Korea on SBS TV on January 16, 2026, and will air every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST). No Tail to tell will be premiering globally on Netflix and two episodes will be released every week (Friday and Saturday) until February 21, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the drama on X and captioned, "She’s a gumiho who wants nothing to do with being human. He’s a soccer star who loves himself a little too much. 🦊⚽ What could possibly go wrong? 😌No Tail To Tell, coming to Netflix on January 16!"

No Tail To Tell: Storyline

The series narrates the story of a young girl named Eun Ho, who has been living as a gumiho (A nine-tailed fox) with magical powers and the power of eternal youth. She loves watching human affairs, reading their literature, and she often uses her power to learn everything about humankind, but despite all this, she has no interest in transforming herself into a human. However, things take a dramatic turn when she meets a famous footballer from the human world and accidentally transforms into a human. What happens next is revealed in the series.

No Tail To Tell: Cast and crew

The series features Kim Hye-yoon as Eun-ho, Lomon as Kang Si-yeol, Lee Si-woo as Geum-ho, Choi Seung-yoon as Lee Yoon, Joo Jin-mo as Pagun, Jang Dong-joo as Hyun Woo-seok, Lee Seung-joon as Hyun Sang-chul, Cha Mi-kyung as Kim Bok-soon, Yoo Hwan as Seo Beom, and Kim Tae-jung as Hwang Chi-su, among others. No Tail to Tell is produced by Binge Works and MOG Films.

About Loman

Park Solomon is one of the most popular South Korean actors who is known as Lomon. He is best known for his breakout role in All of Us Dead. All of Us Dead is a coming-of-age horror series that is based on the webtoon of the same name.

The drama narrates the story of a group of students who find themselves trapped in a school when a deadly virus breaks out. In the series, Lomon plays the role of Lee, a bullying student who transforms into a brave and protective fighter.