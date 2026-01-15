VIDEO: UP Minister Raghuraj Singh Withdraws 'Anti-National' Remark On Salman Khan, Says Statement Was Meant For Shah Rukh Khan

Uttar Pradesh Minister Thakur Raghuraj Singh has walked back his controversial remarks in which he had labelled Bollywood actor Salman Khan “anti-national” and even said he “should be hanged.” A day after the comments went viral, Singh claimed on Thursday (January 15) that he had taken the wrong name and was actually referring to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier, Singh had launched a scathing attack on Salman, alleging that the actor loved Pakistan more than India and should relocate there. He had also claimed that Salman earns money in India while extending support to Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and had urged people to boycott his films.

Clarifying his position, Singh said the confusion arose during an interaction with the media, where a journalist mentioned Salman's name, leading to what he described as an inadvertent slip. “Salman Khan is a good actor. I had said this for Shah Rukh Khan,” Singh stated, distancing himself from his earlier comments against the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Elaborating further, the Minister said, “Whenever Pakistan faces trouble, Shah Rukh Khan donates Rs 265 crore and speaks about mob lynching in India. But when Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, he does not speak. I took Shah Rukh Khan’s name, but by mistake Salman Khan’s name came out.”

Despite the clarification, Singh stood firm on his criticism of Shah Rukh Khan, reiterating, “Shah Rukh Khan is anti-national, there is no doubt about it.”

Singh is no stranger to controversy. In the past, he had drawn criticism for a remark related to Holi celebrations, where he suggested that people who wish to avoid colours should wear a “tarpaulin hijab,” comparing it to the head coverings worn by Muslim women. He had said that those unwilling to do so should remain indoors during the festival.