VIDEO: UP Minister Raghuraj Singh Calls Salman Khan ‘Anti-National’, Urges Public To Boycott His Films

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after state minister with minister of state rank, Raghuraj Singh, made highly provocative remarks against Bollywood actor Salman Khan during a public interaction in Aligarh. A 41-second video clip of his statement has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

In the viral video, Singh is heard calling Salman Khan “anti-national” and alleging that the actor loves Pakistan more than India. He is also heard saying that Salman Khan should leave India and go to Pakistan. The minister further claimed that the actor earns money by entertaining Indian audiences but allegedly supports Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Escalating his remarks, Singh made communal allegations against the actor and said that Salman Khan supports a particular community despite earning crores from Indian viewers. He went on to demand capital punishment for the actor and appealed to people to boycott Salman Khan’s films.

The minister also used abusive language, accusing Salman Khan of being “dishonest” and alleging that he sends India’s money to Pakistan. His remarks have triggered sharp reactions on social media, with many questioning the language and tone used by a public representative.