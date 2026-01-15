Anupamaa Written Update, January 15: Prarthana's Accident Leaves Everyone Shaken; Is She Safe?

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 15: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Prem and Rahi sharing a romantic moment as they both admire each other. Seeing them enjoy together, Prerna tries to instigate Rahi by saying that Prem was unhappy before, but became happy only after her arrival.

While everyone is performing Garba, Prarthana asks Baa to join them as well. After taking a promise from her that she will not go anywhere, Baa joins the dance.

Meanwhile, Anupama receives a video call from Rajni, who wishes her a Happy Makar Sankranti. Anupama shows Rajni’s daughter Prerna to her, making Rajni emotional. She then wishes the newlyweds, Bharti and Varun, a Happy Sankranti.

As Bharti says that she misses her, Anupama replies that she will be returning soon. Worried about her early return, Rajni asks Anupama to stay with her family and not worry about her.

After Motiba leaves Prarthana’s side, Prarthana stumbles over a kite string and falls. A doctor is immediately called, who asks the family not to worry, stating that she has given an injection to reduce the pain. Baa starts blaming herself, saying the accident happened because she left Prarthana alone. As the Kotharis and Shahs begin arguing again, Anil urges them to stop fighting and focus on Prarthana’s health. Meanwhile, Gautam pressures Motiba to ask Parag to take Prarthana back to the Kothari house.

The doctor informs the family that Prarthana is fine, but falling in the last month of pregnancy is extremely risky. She advises complete bed rest. As Gautam blames Anupama and her family for negligence, Baa continues blaming herself. Motiba takes the opportunity to accuse the Shahs again and claims that she will hold Anupama responsible if anything happens to Prarthana.

Seeing Ansh, Parag throws a slipper at him, leaving Anupama furious. When Parag tries to throw a vase at Ansh, Anupama stops him and asks him to behave properly. She reminds him that slippers are worn in her house too and that she could have thrown one at him, but she believes relationships are more important than anger. In a heated moment, Anupama vows to stay by Prarthana’s side until she fully recovers.

When Parag goes to see Prarthana, he becomes emotional after hearing her take Ansh’s name even in her condition. He then returns home, asking Anupama to take care of his daughter, but warns her that she will be held responsible if anything happens to Prarthana in the future. He also declares that once the baby is born, he will bring his daughter and grandchild back home.

The promo then shows Anupama receiving the news about the demolition of Puvichaya Chawl. As she rushes to save it, she comes face-to-face with Rajni and Parag.