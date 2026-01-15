Video: Honey Singh Apologises For 'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo' Comment At Delhi Concert, Says 'Thought Of Addressing Gen Z In Their Language'

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh apologised for his now-viral remark he made at Nanku-Karun's concert in Delhi. For those unversed, Singh, while he was on stage, suggested the audience to have sex in the car, as the weather in the city is very cold. However, his comment did not go down well with some people who slammed the rapper for his language.

On Thursday (January 15), Singh took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he apologises. Clarifying why he made the comment, he said, "I was just a guest on the show and about two days before the concert, I had lunch with some gynaecologists and some sexologists. I was talking to them and they told me that the young generation is suffering a lot from sexually transmitted diseases."

"This thing is going on and a lot of people are having unsafe sex. So when I went to this show, when I saw the Gen Z audience, I thought that I should give a message to Gen Z in their language that you should not have unprotected sex, use a condom," he added.

Singh went on to say in the video, "But I thought that in the language of OTT, the kind of OTT and films that Gen Z is watching these days, if I talk in that language, they will understand more. But many people found that language very bad. I apologise to all of you who found my language bad. I had no intention of insulting anyone. And man is a puppet of mistakes. I will try not to make such mistakes again after today. I will control my language when I say something and who I will say it to and how I will say it. And I will be careful that this thing can be edited and made viral in a wrong way. So anyway, I apologise to all of you."

For those unversed, he said a day earlier, "Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe."