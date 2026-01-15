Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 15: Mahadev's Sons Left Disheartened After Taking Oath Against Love Marriages

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 15: Today's episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Vidya applying ointment on Mahadev's hand and questioning why he made his sons take an oath not to have love marriages. Meanwhile, Dheeraj asks his brother Ketan why he never told their father about his girlfriend.

As they ride their bike to buy beer, they see their elder brother Ashish drinking alcohol. Ashish confesses that he loves Madhu but is willing to leave her for their father. Thankfully, a drunk Ashish is helped by Dheeraj, who secretly takes him home while Vidya's brother keeps Mahadev occupied in conversation.

Yash questions Mahadev about why he made his sons take an oath about something he himself never followed. Mahadev explains that when a marriage happens without the family's consent, everyone remains unhappy.

Later, Rajji's boyfriend asks her to go on a movie date. She initially refuses, but Dheeraj overhears the conversation. He chooses not to react and walks away. Rajji follows him and apologises, thanking him for not revealing her relationship with Kalyan. Dheeraj explains that he kept it secret because he understands the importance of protecting a woman's respect.

On the other hand, both Ashish and Ketan are seen avoiding their girlfriends. The girls confront them angrily about their boyfriends not taking a stand for their relationships.

When Rajji returns home from college, Bhanu notices her talking to Dheeraj. She asks Rajji to come inside and questions whether Dheeraj was teasing her again. Rajji denies it and says that Dheeraj learned his lesson after yesterday's thrashing.

Bhanu then apologises to Rajji for scolding her previously. She says she feels good being called "mother" by Rajji, as she does not have a family. Bhanu shares that she received many marriage proposals but never got married. She advises Rajji to never bow down to anyone and never betray her trust.

The promo shows Bhanu and Mahadev's daughter travelling in the same car, where she mentions Mahadev making his sons take an oath against love marriages. Meanwhile, Dheeraj advises Ketan and Ashish to speak openly to their father about their relationships.