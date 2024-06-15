Pashmina Roshan Recalls Battling Depression During Her Marketing Days: 'I Used To Just Sleep In The Afternoon'

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', revealed the reason for being depressed in the past. She also opened up about her love for acting and shared how it started on the sets of 'Koi... Mil Gaya'.

During a conversation with ANI, she recalled being "depressed" and shared, "In the initial years, I was very confused if I can be a good actor or not. Though, I did theatres in school but I was not sure. So, I had applied to different universities in the UK for marketing. I got my visa, rooms were booked and it was summer holiday. I was very depressed. All my friends would go for parties and they would do everything. I used to just sleep in the afternoon."

The 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' actor shared that after analysing everything she realised she was not satisfied with what she was planning to do.

"I wasn't artistically satisfied in marketing, I don't think I was good enough, good for it. Since then I took a photo shoot actually to see what was in me. I showed it to my father and my uncle and they said yes, there is something in everyone but you have to polish it. From that time, I did back to back acting and dance classes. I learned Bharatanatyam and other dance forms. I started giving back to back auditions."

After facing many rejections, finally, Pashmina got an opportunity to be part of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

"After a lot of rejections, after continuously evaluating myself and taking feedback from family, after many years, I got this opportunity and this film. And I am very grateful for that," she added.

She recalled how her interest in acting started on the sets of 'Koi... Mil Gaya' starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

"At a very young age, me and my sister used to go on the sets of 'Koi... Mil Gaya'. The makers have created Kasauli (the town of 'Koi... Mil Gaya') in the film city. We used to enjoy there so much that never wanted to go back home. From there my interest in films started."

"Later, I did theatres and we had a very good teacher because of whom we all became very dedicated to acting."

The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan.

Talking about her working experience with Rohit and Jibraan, she shared, "I used to call them multiple times. I used to cry over phone and they both pacified me, which I found the cutest thing about both of them. I also fought a lot with Rohit." Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. It showed actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in romantic avatars.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Rohit Saraf took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab hoga #PyaarKaSecondRound, with #IshqVishkRebound Full Trailer Out Now - Link in bio In theatres on 21st June 2024!" The trailer revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship.

At an earlier event, Rohit Saraf said that Ishq Vishk Rebound is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z." The movie directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited is all set to release in theatres on June 21.