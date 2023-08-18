Park Seo-joon Won't Appear In Rom-Com Dramas Anytime Soon; Here’s Why

Park Seo-joon needs no introduction in the world of rom-com K-Dramas. With a decade of acting prowess under his belt, the actor has charmed viewers with his versatility, but recent revelations hint at a new direction for this beloved star.

In a candid confession during a recent interview with a Korean media outlet, Park Seo-joon revealed his decision to steer clear of the beloved romantic comedy genre.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

He stated, “Till now, I’ve done many rom-coms, so I started wanting to do other genres.”

The desire for a breath of fresh air is palpable in his words. Despite his deep-rooted affection for rom-coms, the actor yearns to embrace diverse roles that challenge him as an artist. "Although each rom-com is different, I wanted to change the genre. I want to keep it fun. I’ve been challenging myself since ‘Secretary Kim,’ and I think I haven’t chosen a rom-com since then, and will continue to do so moving forward," Park Seo-joon affirmed.

With a touch of regret, he explained that while he cherishes the romantic genre, his eagerness to explore the uncharted territories of acting is irresistible. "Of course, I like rom-coms, and I think that the genre is challenging, so I’m not saying I don’t want to do rom-coms, just that my desire to try something different is greater," he added.

PARK SEO-JOON PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Netizens around the world have swooned over Park Seo Joon's classic rom-com roles in iconic series like ‘She Was Pretty’, ‘Fight For My Way’, and ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’, His on-screen chemistry and heartwarming performances made him the poster boy of love-driven K-Dramas.

Park Seo-joon is currently in the spotlight due to his collaboration with actress Park Bo Young in the thrilling film ‘Concrete Utopia’.

This movie, centered around survivors of an earthquake at the Imperial Palace Apartments in Seoul, stands worlds apart from his usual rom-com terrain.

