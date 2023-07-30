7 Richest K-drama Actors: Park Seo Joon To Lee Jong-Suk

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Are you curious about the earnings of K-drama stas? Take a look at some of the wealthiest and most beloved K-drama actors, who not only enjoy massive popularity but also have substantial net worths.
Topping the list is Kim Soo Hyun, the talented actor who stole hearts with his role in "It's Okay Not to Be Okay," boasting an impressive net worth of approximately 117 million USD.
So Ji Sub, known for his roles in "Oh My Venus," "I'm Sorry, I Love You," and "What Happened in Bali," ranks second with a net worth of around 41 million USD.
Lee Jong-Suk, the young model and actor recognized for his performances in "My Romance is a Bonus Book" and "Doctor Stranger," claims the third spot with a net worth of 32 million USD.
Lee Min Ho, often regarded as the ultimate Prince Charming of K-drama screens, has become the face of the Hallyu wave. With a net worth of 26 million USD, he continues to shine brightly in the entertainment industry.
Song Joong Ki, with his estimated net worth of 24 million USD, stands tall as one of the richest Korean actors. His diverse acting projects and endorsements promise a bright future.
Hyun Bin, who gained international fame as captain Ri Jeong in "Crash Landing On You," holds a net worth of 21 million USD, cementing his position as a prominent actor in the industry.
Park Seo Joon, known as Lee Young Joon to K-drama fans, completes the list with a net worth of 20 million USD. His popular shows, such as "Hwarang" and "Iteawon Class," have contributed to his massive following.
