WATCH: Park Seo-joon Fan Forcibly Hugs Him At Screening Event Of Concrete Utopia, Netizens Call It 'Sexual Harrasment'

Amid the bustling excitement surrounding his upcoming cinematic venture 'Concrete Utopia', South Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon finds himself at the centre of an unexpected and uncomfortable controversy.

The actor who has been fervently promoting his much-anticipated movie, encountered an unsettling incident that has sparked a heated debate among netizens.

FAN FORCEFULLY HUGS PARK SEO-JOON

Recent footage from a movie screening event has taken the internet by storm, but not for the reasons Park Seo-joon's fans might have hoped.

Amid the glitz and glamour of the occasion, a fan of Park Seo-joon crossed the boundaries of personal space and forefully tried hugging him. The incident unfolded during a meet and greet session, where the cast of 'Concrete Utopia' was mingling with fans and showering them with gifts.

Security personnel were swift to intervene, extracting the overzealous fan from the stage. However, the discomfort on Park Seo-joon's face was palpable, as the intrusion left him visibly perturbed. The fan's bold actions didn't go unnoticed by the online community, as netizens took to their keyboards to voice their concerns.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NETIZENS CALL IT 'SEXUAL HARASSMENT'

Criticism rained down on the fan, who was quickly accused of crossing a line and engaging in what some netizens dubbed 'sexual harassment.'

A sentiment that resonated across the online sphere, pointing to the importance of respecting personal boundaries and consent, even in the context of fan interactions.

One online commentator expressed in Korean, "She hugged #Park Seo-joon actor. That, too, is outright sexual harassment. Don't try to touch the actors without their permission."

Another individual labelled the act as nothing short of outrageous.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

THE ACTOR HAD EARLIER REVEALED ABOUT BEING STALKED

This incident struck a particularly sensitive chord given Park Seo-joon's recent revelation about being stalked.

The actor candidly shared his own experiences, shedding light on the darker side of fame. He disclosed, "These experiences kept me in my room. Sometimes, the same person follows me in a different car. This happened earlier and continues to happen from time to time. I think these experiences have changed me this way. I live carefully not to cause harm to my family members."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)