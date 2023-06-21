Park Seo-joon Finally REACTS To Dating Rumours With YouTuber Xooos: ‘I Feel Highly Burdened’

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim Actor Park Seo-joon has finally opened up on his alleged dating rumours with YouTuber Xooos (real name Hong Soo Yeon).

In a recent media interaction on Wednesday, he talked about the ongoing rumours of his relationship with Hong Soo Yeon stating immense displeasure. The actor who was their to promote his upcoming film ‘Concrete Utopia’, stated that he feels highly burdened by opening up about his personal life.

Initially, he thought the news about him must be regarding his latest release. However it turned out to be their dating reports which stated that the two were often seen hanging out together in Seoul.

PARK SEO-JOON’S REACTION TO THE DATING RUMOURS

As per the reports from Soompi, Park Seo-joon stated, “Belatedly, I came across such news since there is a project I am working on right now. The first thought that came to mind is a lot of people are into me & I felt glad for the kind of attention. However, I tend to feel pressurized by publicly opening up on my private life. Also, I cannot comment on this since it’s my personal matter.”

HIS AGENCY’S RESPONSE TO THE RUMOURS

On Tuesday, his agency Awesome ENT stated that, “It would be difficult to verify the information related to our artist’s private life. We are sorry for the same. Kindly Understand!”

On the other hand, Xooos’s agency WAVY also refrained from commenting over their relationship rumours.

Talking about Park Seo-joon’s film ‘Concrete Utopia’, it is a disaster thriller revolving around a terrible earthquake. It shows how the survivors come together at Hwang Goong Apartments, the only apartment that sustained amid heavy earthquake in Seoul.