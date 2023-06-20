Park Seo-joon, YouTuber Xooos Alleged Dating Rumours; His Agency Responds

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Park Seo-joon, the narcisstic CEO in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim needs no introduction in Korean entertainment industry.
On June 2023, the news of the actor dating YouTuber & Singer Xooos surfaced shocking all his fans.
An insider had informed JTBC News about their alleged relationship, mentioning that they have a close bond and introduce their friends to each other.
They enjoy going on dates together, engaging in shared hobbies and exercising.
A netizen shared a photo of Park Seo Joon and xooos with their friends on an online community, which led to speculations about their romantic involvement.
Park Seo Joon's agency released a statement on June 20, 2023, stating that it would be difficult to confirm any details about the actor's personal life and expressed apologies for the situation.
The YouTuber in question, xooos, whose real name is Kim Soo Yeon, was born in 1994 and is currently 29 years old.
She is active as a YouTuber and singer, boasting a substantial following of over 1.5 million subscribers.
