Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding Invite LEAKED; See Photos

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Several photos of the couple's wedding invitation have gone viral on social media platforms ahead of their big day.

Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities will take place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. According to the now-viral invite, the venue of the wedding ceremony is Taj Lake.

Reportedly, their wedding will have themes like 1990’s edition, Blooms & Bites, and a white-themed wedding.

On September 24 (Sunday), Raghav's baraat will leave from Taj Lake at 2 pm. It will be followed by a 'pearl white Indian wedding'. While jaimala will take place at 3:30 pm, Parineeti's vidai is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

On the same day, a wedding reception will be held for their close friends and family members at 8:30 pm.

The big-fat Punjabi wedding will reportedly bring together the Chadha and Chopra family, friends and VVIPs and eminent personalities from the film industry. Nearly 200 guests are expected to attend the function.

The couple will also hold a reception for their friends and colleagues in Chandigarh on September 30 at Taj, Chandigarh.

The couple will also host a reception in Gurugram after tying the knot. Several celebrities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and politicians from Delhi are expected to attend the event.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Before getting engaged, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, they were often spotted together on several occasions.

