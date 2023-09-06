Most Expensive Room At Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Udaipur Wedding Venue Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24. While the couple has not confirmed the dates yet, they will reportedly get married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their friends and family at a grand palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly get married at Hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur and their wedding festivities will be span over three days, from September 22 to September 24.

There will be traditional mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies, and the couple will host some of the most eminent personalities from the film and political circles.

Parineeti-Raghav's uber-expensive wedding venue

Hotel Leela Palace, which will host the wedding of Parineeti and Raghav, is one of the most lavish hotels not just in Rajasthan, but across the country.

The hotel has some of the grandest suites with a breathtaking view of the lake Pichola.

A little digging tells us that the most expensive room at the hotel -- The Maharaja Suite -- is priced at a whopping Rs 9,07,499 for one night. The figure is inclusive of GST and other taxes which alone amounts to Rs 3.26 lakh.

The 3,585 sq ft suite comes with a living room, a master bedroom, study, dining area, walk-in wardrobe, king-size bathtub and jacuzzi, among other amenities. It also has an attached spa room, a heated pool and sprawling courtyard.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Among the guests flying down to Udaipur for the wedding will be Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. Top politicians from Aam Aadmi Party, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is also expected to attend the wedding and he will be a part of team groom.

Post the wedding, the couple will reportedly host a grand reception bash in Gurugram.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Delhi's Kapurthala House, and the ceremony was attended by Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Priyanka Chopra, and others.

The actress was recently spotted flying out of Mumbai for last minute wedding preparations and the bridal glow was evident on her face!

