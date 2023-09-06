Parineeti Chopra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Shuddh Desi Romance Clocks 10 Years (WATCH)

Actress Parineeti Chopra remembered her Shuddh Desi Romance co-stars, late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor, as the film completed 10 years on Wednesday (September 6). The actress shared a video on her official Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note.

"Time really flies! A decade to this film but the memories are still fresh. This movie was a journey full of laughter, hectic shoots but heartwarming moments," Parineeti wrote.

She added, "What an experience shooting this film with such legendary actors. Rishi sir we miss you. Sushant, miss you even more. You were one of my favourite co stars."

Shuddh Desi Romance, which released in 2013, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Bhuvan Arora, Rajesh Sharma and others.

Vaani also took to her official Instagram account to celebrate 10 years of the film. Take a look at her post here:

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Shuddh Desi Romance explores modern relationships and the complexities of love and commitment in an Indian cultural context.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death on June 14, 2020, remains a mystery. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Despite investigations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to conclude the case after more than three years.

