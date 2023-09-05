 From Guest List to Venue: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding Details Revealed
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May, 2023.

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and AAP party leader Raghav Chadha will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources.

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added. During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur. If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23. 

Also, there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding. Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event. 

A few days ago, Parineeti and Raghav visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and performed a puja.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones, including Priyanka Chopra. Several high-profile politicians, like Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, also graced the duo's engagement ceremony.

Before getting engaged, the duo never spoke about each other publicly. However, days before their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav were often spotted together on several occasions.

