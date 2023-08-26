 Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple in Ujjain (PHOTOS)
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple in Ujjain (PHOTOS)

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple in Ujjain (PHOTOS)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple in Ujjain (PHOTOS) | Photo Credits: Free Press Journal

Parineeti Chopra recently made headlines after she got engaged to AAP politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi in May, this year. The duo are all set to tie the knot in September, and now, ahead of the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav were seen at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain as they arrived to seek blessings.

Check out the photos:

Photo Credits: Free Press Journal

Photo Credits: Free Press Journal

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Marry On September 25 In Rajasthan, Wedding Preparations Underway
article-image

