 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Marry On September 25 In Rajasthan, Wedding Preparations Underway
The couple will host a wedding reception in Gurugram later

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in September 2023 in Rajasthan. The lovebirds got engaged in the presence of their close friends and family members on May 13 in Delhi.

According to a report in ETimes, preparations for Parineeti and Raghav's big day are going on in full swing and the wedding venue has also been finalised by both the families.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding date OUT

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on September 25 in Rajasthan and will later host a reception in Gurugram. The actress will start preparing for the wedding festivities from the first week of September.

It was earlier reported that Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot in Udaipur or Jaipur. A couple of months back, they were spotted in Udaipur and they had jetted off to inquire about the wedding venues and tourist places and hotels near the city.

While couple has, however, remained tightlipped about their wedding.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

The couple reportedly met each other in London during the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours. They studied economics in the UK and were felicitated for "bolstering the India-UK diaspora living bridge".

In one of her interviews, Parineeti stated that she knew Raghav was the one for her after just one breakfast with him. "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing," she had shared.

