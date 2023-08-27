'Shameless': Netizens SLAM Parineeti, Raghav For Wearing Slippers Inside Mahakaleshwar Temple Premises

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha offered prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday (August 26). Several pictures and videos of the couple have surfaced on social media.

In the visuals, Parineeti and Raghav are seen offering prayers and seeking blessings at the temple. They are seen wearing traditional outfits. Reportedly, they heard the Rudra Sukta and Shanti Path performed by the Brahmins.

In one of the videos, they were also spotted wearing slippers inside the temple premises. Soon after the visuals surfaced, they were brutally trolled by netizens.

Under a post, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, a user commented, "Chapal pehen k Mandir kon jata hai Dhongi log."

"Wearing slippers inside temple premises is not allowed.. then why this rule is not applicable to tha shameless actrees @parineetichopra and so called neta @raghavchadha88," another comment read.

Another comment read, "Wearing slippers inside the temple premises is not allowed. Rules are only for common people?? Who's this shameless @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88."

"Mandir parisar me chappal allowed nai hai.. ye kaha se pehen ke chale gaye??????" read another comment.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

The couple will reportedly get married in September 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The lovebirds got engaged in the presence of their close friends and family members on May 13 in Delhi.

Reportedly, preparations for Parineeti and Raghav's big day are going on in full swing and the wedding venue has also been finalised by both the families.

A report in ETimes earlier stated that they will tie the knot on September 25 in Rajasthan and will later host a reception in Gurugram. The actress will start preparing for the wedding festivities from the first week of September.

The couple has, however, remained tightlipped about their wedding.

